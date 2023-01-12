General stat clean up. This is something I’ve been waiting to do until I was sure about stat caps and how they would function in the code. There were many unfinished aspects to the stat system. From the way they were displayed, to the way they functioned. This has been polished. All displayed stats are now saved properly. Stat functions are now working as you would expect by looking at them.

Under the hood stat funtionality is now consistant with the displayed stats on the weapon cards.

Resolved issues caused by certain stats going into the negative.

Stats are now color coded on your weapon cards. When stats are below average they are in red. When they are average or above they are blue. When stats are at their cap they shimmer.

The range stat on all weapons caps at 50.