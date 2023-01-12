-
General stat clean up. This is something I’ve been waiting to do until I was sure about stat caps and how they would function in the code. There were many unfinished aspects to the stat system. From the way they were displayed, to the way they functioned. This has been polished. All displayed stats are now saved properly. Stat functions are now working as you would expect by looking at them.
-
Under the hood stat funtionality is now consistant with the displayed stats on the weapon cards.
-
Resolved issues caused by certain stats going into the negative.
-
Stats are now color coded on your weapon cards. When stats are below average they are in red. When they are average or above they are blue. When stats are at their cap they shimmer.
-
The range stat on all weapons caps at 50.
-
-
Melee polish.
-
The ranged and speed stats for your melee weapon now actually matter.
-
Melee is less chaotic when you have two stacks of the ‘Quick’ perk.
-
When having high range or the ‘Quick’ perk your sword swing will register until the swing is fully finished.
-
You were able to get stuck in objects when swinging directly towards corners or when having objects directly behind and infront of you when swinging your sword. This has been fixed.
-
-
Ranged ‘Range’ stat has been lowered slightly.
-
Cooldown for both your ranged and melee weapon is twice as fast now when not aiming.
-
Enemies won’t spawn in tents or trees anymore, which they did(rarely) before.
-
Dead turrets and drones no longer have a hack promt.
-
New load screen tips.
Cyber Cult City update for 12 January 2023
Beta 8
Patchnotes via Steam Community
