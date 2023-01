1.Fix Flame Barrier visual disappear issue

2.Fix skill synergy not correctly count (X) level type issue

3.Fix start game HUD issue

4.Fix oapcity calculation bug in infinite mode

For multiplayer game players, please ensure the same version with your friend otherwise it will not able to play together

And if you are metting crash issue, please try to restart steam & game first, if crash still hapen please leave comments under here