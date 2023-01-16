"Long time no see" update

Hi everyone! In this update:
- Death ray now does not disappear after releasing the mouse button
- Death ray can now be moved around the map after releasing the mouse button
- Support tower now increases the support radius of other support towers
- Range display of towers is now correctly updated when a support tower applies a range aura
- When resurrecting a enemy, its hp cannot be less than 1, which caused the robot "Phoenix" to be resurrected a fourth time
- Fixed a bug where when the destruction of the object on the map, if the player turned on a pause, the object went into a cyclic animation and will not be removed from the map
- Fixed the game crash when leaving a level and the projectile thinks it should kill a enemy but the enemy is already destroyed
- Kamikaze enemies now always explode at any point on a rock or gate
- Fixed gold coins and rubies falling out, they no longer fall under towers
- Fixed block and gate regeneration
- Fixed available cells for tower construction on 37 levels
- Fixed aura effect position on base towers
- Returned an icon for the burning effect of a enemy
- Improved transition from menu to loading screen
- Improved check that an improvement cannot be bought a second time
- Improved tutorial
- Multiple localization improvements
- Improved looped sound playback
