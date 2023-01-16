 Skip to content

Ancient Planet update for 16 January 2023

"Long time no see" update

Share · View all patches · Build 10308675

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone! In this update:

  • Death ray now does not disappear after releasing the mouse button
  • Death ray can now be moved around the map after releasing the mouse button
  • Support tower now increases the support radius of other support towers
  • Range display of towers is now correctly updated when a support tower applies a range aura
  • When resurrecting a enemy, its hp cannot be less than 1, which caused the robot "Phoenix" to be resurrected a fourth time
  • Fixed a bug where when the destruction of the object on the map, if the player turned on a pause, the object went into a cyclic animation and will not be removed from the map
  • Fixed the game crash when leaving a level and the projectile thinks it should kill a enemy but the enemy is already destroyed
  • Kamikaze enemies now always explode at any point on a rock or gate
  • Fixed gold coins and rubies falling out, they no longer fall under towers
  • Fixed block and gate regeneration
  • Fixed available cells for tower construction on 37 levels
  • Fixed aura effect position on base towers
  • Returned an icon for the burning effect of a enemy
  • Improved transition from menu to loading screen
  • Improved check that an improvement cannot be bought a second time
  • Improved tutorial
  • Multiple localization improvements
  • Improved looped sound playback

