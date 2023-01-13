 Skip to content

The House of Da Vinci 3 update for 13 January 2023

New update is live!

The House of Da Vinci 3 update for 13 January 2023

Hello everyone!
Thank you all for playing our game and sending us your feedback in the comments section and on our email. We just released an update which addresses various (mostly minor) bugs and adds two new localizations.

New languages
The House of Da Vinci III now supports Ukrainian and Russian languages. You can find them in the game Options.

Various bugfixes

  • Some players had bug causing their main menu no longer appearing after a crash. -> The game should now check for corrupted files and offer a backup from earlier save. If the problem is not solved for you, please contacts us on davinci@bluebraingames.com.
  • fixed a missing page in the diary from chapter 8
  • fixed a number of small graphical errors and glitches
  • edited several hints for better clarity

