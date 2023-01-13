 Skip to content

Coloring Pixels update for 13 January 2023

New Free Bonus Book Image!

WooLoop

To Celebrate the release of our newest game, WooLoop, we have added a new image to the bonus book for you to play for free! Enjoy the image and give WooLoop a try for free!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1878910

Coloring Pixels v1.18. Patch Notes

New Features
  • Added the new free Bonus Book image - WooLoop!
  • Support added for the Steampunk DLC
  • DLC order flipped on the Main Menu so the newest DLC is at the top
Bug Fixes and Misc
  • Updated Patreon Credits

