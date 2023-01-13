WooLoop

To Celebrate the release of our newest game, WooLoop, we have added a new image to the bonus book for you to play for free! Enjoy the image and give WooLoop a try for free!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1878910

Coloring Pixels v1.18. Patch Notes

New Features

Added the new free Bonus Book image - WooLoop!

Support added for the Steampunk DLC

DLC order flipped on the Main Menu so the newest DLC is at the top

Bug Fixes and Misc