WooLoop
To Celebrate the release of our newest game, WooLoop, we have added a new image to the bonus book for you to play for free! Enjoy the image and give WooLoop a try for free!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1878910
Coloring Pixels v1.18. Patch Notes
New Features
- Added the new free Bonus Book image - WooLoop!
- Support added for the Steampunk DLC
- DLC order flipped on the Main Menu so the newest DLC is at the top
Bug Fixes and Misc
- Updated Patreon Credits
Changed files in this update