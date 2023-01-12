- Temporarily fixed ultrawide screen issues with menus by forcing game to 16:9 resolution
- Achievements relating to previously unlocked items are now triggered retroactively on game startup
- Fixed Demolitionist Boss’ melee attack behaving jankily
DEFCON: Xenos update for 12 January 2023
0.5.1 Early Access - Day 1 Patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
