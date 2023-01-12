 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

DEFCON: Xenos update for 12 January 2023

0.5.1 Early Access - Day 1 Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 10308599 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Temporarily fixed ultrawide screen issues with menus by forcing game to 16:9 resolution
  • Achievements relating to previously unlocked items are now triggered retroactively on game startup
  • Fixed Demolitionist Boss’ melee attack behaving jankily

Changed files in this update

Depot 2155281
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link