Mindustry update for 12 January 2023

Build 141

Build 10308596 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a minor release aimed at fixing various bugs and balancing issues with 7.0.

  • Fixed many various crashes
  • Fixed world message being replaceable
  • Fixed various Serpulo sectors having no waves
  • Fixed inaccessible resources under blocks appearing in sector resources info
  • Fixed units following wrong team when assisting
  • Fixed liquid puddles not syncing in multiplayer
  • Many other minor bugfixes
  • Improved loading speed of maps with many power graphs
  • Improved performance of entity removal (should make effects/bullets less laggy)
  • Made Oct shield an octagon
  • Made block statuses flash when low on power/liquid instead of staying green
  • Disabled campaign research/state syncing across multiplayer due to confusion campaigns should be completely separate now
  • Decreased Scathe fog uncover range (75% of range -> 40% of range)
  • Increased Quell build cost
  • Nerfed Locus, buffed Vanquish, Conquer, Cleroi
  • Added rule for unit crash damage

