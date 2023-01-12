This is a minor release aimed at fixing various bugs and balancing issues with 7.0.
- Fixed many various crashes
- Fixed world message being replaceable
- Fixed various Serpulo sectors having no waves
- Fixed inaccessible resources under blocks appearing in sector resources info
- Fixed units following wrong team when assisting
- Fixed liquid puddles not syncing in multiplayer
- Many other minor bugfixes
- Improved loading speed of maps with many power graphs
- Improved performance of entity removal (should make effects/bullets less laggy)
- Made Oct shield an octagon
- Made block statuses flash when low on power/liquid instead of staying green
- Disabled campaign research/state syncing across multiplayer due to confusion campaigns should be completely separate now
- Decreased Scathe fog uncover range (75% of range -> 40% of range)
- Increased Quell build cost
- Nerfed Locus, buffed Vanquish, Conquer, Cleroi
- Added rule for unit crash damage
Changed files in this update