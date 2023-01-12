 Skip to content

Train Sim World® 3 update for 12 January 2023

Train Sim World Roadmap: January 2023

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
And here we go... The first Roadmap of 2023! Let's get right in it

Discover our January 2023 Roadmap article (or use the direct link)
https://live.dovetailgames.com/live/train-sim-world/articles/article/train-sim-world-january2023-roadmap

TL;DR (too long; didn’t read) summary

A quick summary for those who don’t want to go through the whole article. There are more details on all these points within the Roadmap.

  • 4 items confirmed on this month’s Roadmap including:
    ScotRail Express: Edinburgh-Glasgow
    West Cornwall Local – Steam Railtour
    Amtrak Acela Express
    Niddertalbahn: Bad Vilbel – Glauburg-Stockheim
  • ScotRail Express: Edinburgh Glasgow releases on 26th January
  • Skyhook Games’ next British route has been added to the Roadmap
  • Add-ons Manager is in its final stages before preparing for launch on PlayStation
  • Patch released on Monday, containing Steam physics improvements, London Commuter red lights improvements and new freight services, work to improve lighting timing on future routes (as well as Southeastern High-Speed), AWS/TPWS Save Game improvements, and more
  • Class 20 Livery Designer functionality has also been released
  • Boston Sprinter is receiving a signalling and lighting update

