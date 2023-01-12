Train Sim World Roadmap: January 2023

And here we go... The first Roadmap of 2023! Let's get right in it
https://live.dovetailgames.com/live/train-sim-world/articles/article/train-sim-world-january2023-roadmap
TL;DR (too long; didn’t read) summary
A quick summary for those who don’t want to go through the whole article. There are more details on all these points within the Roadmap.
- 4 items confirmed on this month’s Roadmap including:
ScotRail Express: Edinburgh-Glasgow
West Cornwall Local – Steam Railtour
Amtrak Acela Express
Niddertalbahn: Bad Vilbel – Glauburg-Stockheim
- ScotRail Express: Edinburgh Glasgow releases on 26th January
- Skyhook Games’ next British route has been added to the Roadmap
- Add-ons Manager is in its final stages before preparing for launch on PlayStation
- Patch released on Monday, containing Steam physics improvements, London Commuter red lights improvements and new freight services, work to improve lighting timing on future routes (as well as Southeastern High-Speed), AWS/TPWS Save Game improvements, and more
- Class 20 Livery Designer functionality has also been released
- Boston Sprinter is receiving a signalling and lighting update
Changed depots in development branch