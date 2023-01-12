 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Luck be a Landlord update for 12 January 2023

v1.0.19

Share · View all patches · Build 10308383 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The game has been patched to fix a few bugs.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where emails could sometimes have graphical errors when multiple emails were queued at once in endless mode
  • Fixed a bug where symbols could be added as items (causing item_missing to appear) when Chili Powder Essence triggered on the same spin as Credit Card or Credit Card Essence in endless mode
  • Fixed a bug where tooltip flickering could occur when hovering over icons in symbol/item selections
  • Fixed a bug where tooltips sometimes weren't automatically made wider for long symbol/item names
  • Fixed a bug where the apartment floor modifier text could overlap the Start button under specific language/resolution/UI Scaling combinations
  • Fixed a few string import errors with the French localization

Changed files in this update

Windows Content Depot 1404851
  • Loading history…
Mac Content Depot 1404852
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot Depot 1404853
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link