The game has been patched to fix a few bugs.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where emails could sometimes have graphical errors when multiple emails were queued at once in endless mode
- Fixed a bug where symbols could be added as items (causing item_missing to appear) when Chili Powder Essence triggered on the same spin as Credit Card or Credit Card Essence in endless mode
- Fixed a bug where tooltip flickering could occur when hovering over icons in symbol/item selections
- Fixed a bug where tooltips sometimes weren't automatically made wider for long symbol/item names
- Fixed a bug where the apartment floor modifier text could overlap the Start button under specific language/resolution/UI Scaling combinations
- Fixed a few string import errors with the French localization
Changed files in this update