Gamepad - 0.42x0693a

Updating the on-board computer control module.... ːsimpleprocessorː

Hey, can you hear me? I haven't released an update in a while, but that doesn't mean the project is abandoned and development has stopped! I've been working on adapting the game for the gamepad and porting the graphics engine to weaker devices and I'll tell you why I did that soon on our Discord server. Back to the update:

This time I've added full controller support, but at the moment only Xbox controllers work without problems. I think those who play with controllers from other platforms understand that not all games support them out of the box. But I will add full support for Playstation and Nintendo controllers in time! To play today without any emulators you just need to run Remains through Big Picture mode.

I've also upgraded the player speed auto-stabilising controls to make the game easier to play. Now if you're flying at high speed and press the reverse button, you're stabilised. The same works if you start moving in the other direction at high speed. There is no need to release the control button now for stabilising!

In addition to the controller, the game has a minor change in lighting, and there will be more changes in the next update. Shadows, LODs and shaders have also been optimised. Hopefully now the game will be a little more beautiful.

And as usual, let's go through the list of changes:

Fixed a bug in the demo/training where you couldn't walk around

Changed the Rooft with the lamp, now if you put too many lamps fps will not drop as much as before.

Fixed bug with auto-stabilization

Modified auto-stabilization

Fixed bug blocking up and down flight

Previews of inside and outside buildings are now displayed correctly

Minor UI fixes

Fixed Shipcore being disabled when adding resources in Items database

Fixed bug with adding multiple quests to a new world

Fixed compass position when changing HUD change

Fixed bugs with interaction inside inventory

It is not a complete list of all the fixes, also many minor fixes and changes that were not added to this list. I hope you enjoy playing Remains and thank you all for supporting the project!

Part of the crew, part of the ship!