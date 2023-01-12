 Skip to content

Ocean Punk update for 12 January 2023

Optimized Schmel's Enemy event, cancelled moth volume, fixed a few display error

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Optimized Schmel's "Enemy Event" : will be delayed by 5 days after starting random triggers;
  • Fixed the abnormal area color retention when the "link board" was removed;
  • Fixed Q group button failure exception;
  • Fixed moths striking deck causing deck to disappear

Changed files in this update

