- Optimized Schmel's "Enemy Event" : will be delayed by 5 days after starting random triggers;
- Fixed the abnormal area color retention when the "link board" was removed;
- Fixed Q group button failure exception;
- Fixed moths striking deck causing deck to disappear
Ocean Punk update for 12 January 2023
Optimized Schmel's Enemy event, cancelled moth volume, fixed a few display error
Patchnotes via Steam Community
