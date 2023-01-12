 Skip to content

Crypt Architect update for 12 January 2023

Rebalance of Slime and Thief + Abyss Preset

Build 10308050 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Slimes ability now heals 3 hearts
Thief ability cooldown changed to 30 seconds
Thunder overload will now last 2 seconds and speed traps up 3.5 times
Added Abyss Preset

