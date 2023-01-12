 Skip to content

Project Exo update for 12 January 2023

Project Exo Beta 2.1 Hotfixes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Mostly testing updating

Fixes

  • Menu music will no longer replay over each other when entering to cosmetic room and clicking back

  • Discord link removed from main menu (see steam page to join discord)

