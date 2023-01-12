 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Gun Ugly update for 12 January 2023

Patch 1.1.10

Share · View all patches · Build 10308032 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fix hitmarker directions from projectiles
  • Make potion fight when tiny a bit more engaging
  • Slight tablet nerf
  • Added a bit more health cars to the social visit level
  • Use webgl safe skins for the starting weapons.

Changed files in this update

Gun Ugly Content Depot 1879971
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link