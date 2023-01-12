- Fix hitmarker directions from projectiles
- Make potion fight when tiny a bit more engaging
- Slight tablet nerf
- Added a bit more health cars to the social visit level
- Use webgl safe skins for the starting weapons.
Gun Ugly update for 12 January 2023
Patch 1.1.10
Patchnotes via Steam Community
