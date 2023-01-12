Building Update - full release coming on January 23rd!

Hey Adventurers,

After three weeks of intense work on your feedback to the Pre Update Beta, we’re ready to share the date of the final release of the Building Update: it’s the 23rd of January!

Whole new mechanic of building constructions on trees - Wooden / Bamboo Tree House Frame , Wooden / Bamboo Tree Platform Frame , and a Footbridge connecting the aforementioned. There is also a new Climbing Rope construction which is necessary for reaching the treetops,

Triangular Floating Frame will let you build your abode on water - up to 3 floors high!

will let you build your abode on water - up to 3 floors high! New weapon - Heavy Stone Axe , the first two handed axe that you can craft on your own,

Introducing Triangular Frame & Triangular Floating Frame, which will allow you to build new shapes on both ground and water,

& , which will allow you to build new shapes on both ground and water, Wooden / Bamboo Doors - now you can let everybody know if you're waiting for some jungle guests… Or not!

New building material options - now you can build Bamboo or Wooden Walls & Platforms,

& , Improved mechanic of placing multiple ghost constructions - now you can place more than one at a time,

New Notebook arrangement - now the Notebook is slimmer and more concise - you don’t have to shuffle numerous pages to find the construction and the material you’d like to make it from,

Some slight changes in names of constructions to make them more straightforward: Wall, Window Wall, Doorway Wall, Short Wall and Frame,

New option of cutting down Big Palms, Logs, Stumps, Branches - now you’ll be able to clear your path in the Amazonia.

There were thousands of answers to our questionnaire, tons of feedback delivered through Steam, email and every social media platform we’re on. Thank you so much for your participation and input - this means a lot to us. We’ll take it as a nod of approval for our work, and the gathered feedback will serve us as a compass for further development of Green Hell.

Stay sane on the treetops!

Creepy Jar Team