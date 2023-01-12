Lunar Festival 2023 - Preview

Hello Miners,

The Lunar Festival is making a return to DRG in 2023! Yuletide may have just ended, but you will get to experience this next Seasonal Event already next week. The Lunar Festival will start on Thursday, January 19th.

Some of you with grey streaks in your beards remember the Lunar Festival of 2022, but this new festival has got a fresh coat of paint (or Space Rig Decoration). Let’s go through what’s in store, shall we?

First, there is the assignment. Yes, another opportunity to put in some extra work and get compensated handsomely in return. Besides a hefty payout, you will also receive the Lunar Rabbit hat, specifically designed for this festivity.

Second, there will be Space Rig decorations. 2022 was a good year, so Management has increased the party budget and not just reused last year’s decorations. Mostly. Maybe a lantern here or there came from storage (we still have a bottom line, you know), but this event should feel fresh and new, even for last year’s attendants.

Finally, Management made another order of decorative items, this time rabbit statues. It is still being delivered by Longbeard Freight which has managed to crash their delivery into Hoxxes twice now…but that will surely not happen a third time.

In the highly unlikely scenario that it does, Management is again willing to reward double season XP for any retrieved statues. But it’s a moot point; no one would be incompetent enough to crash their delivery into the same planet three times in a row.

Keep your eyes open and your ears pricked up for more info next week, once the Moons of Hoxxes converge. Until then, Rock and Stone!

With Love

The Ghost Ship Crew