Update 3 Fixes v0.3.1

Hey there!

Some of you reported that they were some weird issues with the new songs (last hope and millennials) in the game, therefore we exported the songs again with other parameters to solve the issue.

Don't hesitate to contact us if you discover new bugs or if you have any feedback. Contact us using our Discord server, or via the form accessible from the game's main menu.

See you soon, and thank you for your feedback :)

BUG FIXES