Patron update for 12 January 2023

Back-porting for the win!

Greetings and salutations fellow governors!

We come to you today with a nice new update for Patron.

Aquatico, by our colleagues at Digital Reef, is about to be released and since both Patron and Aquatico use the same underlying tech, we've helped the ladies and gents there with some engine updates. We're gradually back-porting these changes and improvements into Patron because... well... why not make Patron better? :)

Naturally, there are other fixes too, and we've thrown in a completely new map as well, just for the fun of it ;).

We hope to bring more improvements in the near future, and if you haven't already, do check out Aquatico. Give the demo a go and let Digital Reef know what you think.

With the kindest of regards, we salute you, governors!
Overseer Games

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1812300/Aquatico/

