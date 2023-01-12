Thank you to all Test Subjects! Patch 1.0.1 is now live

A heartfelt THANK YOU to all Test Subjects, for the successful launch of ROGUE AI SIMULATOR! I'm very happy to see the various creative facilities that have already been uploaded to Steam Workshop... truly inspiring.
I hope you are having fun with TALIA, and in order to provide the smoothest experience possible, patch 1.0.1 has just been uploaded!
1.0.1 CHANGELOG
- AI Voice can now be turned off.
- Fixed several minor Simplified Chinese translation issues.
- 'License Plate' upgrade is now a Workbench Action instead of mandatory.
Changed files in this update