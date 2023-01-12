v0.0.5 changes

Players skill levels will gradually increase over time

This ever so slight, but players will gradually get better over time. Future versions will have older players skill levels gradually decrease too.

Database restructuring

The database didn't really cater for altering player skill levels over multiple seasons, or player transfers, create new players (youth squad) and retire players. So made some changes to this layer in preparation for adding these features in future versions.

New Spanish club season mode

Player with a choice of 16 Spanish club teams in a full season - I'll be adding more countries in future versions.

Randomly Euro Club Cup team selection

Rather than the same teams qualifying for the Euro Club Cup every season, now there is a little more randomness to it (although higher skill clubs will be more favoured)

Fix bug with players staying injured/suspended

Player injuries and suspensions should decrease now