 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tiny Football update for 12 January 2023

v0.0.5 changes

Share · View all patches · Build 10307686 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Players skill levels will gradually increase over time
This ever so slight, but players will gradually get better over time. Future versions will have older players skill levels gradually decrease too.

Database restructuring
The database didn't really cater for altering player skill levels over multiple seasons, or player transfers, create new players (youth squad) and retire players. So made some changes to this layer in preparation for adding these features in future versions.

New Spanish club season mode
Player with a choice of 16 Spanish club teams in a full season - I'll be adding more countries in future versions.

Randomly Euro Club Cup team selection
Rather than the same teams qualifying for the Euro Club Cup every season, now there is a little more randomness to it (although higher skill clubs will be more favoured)

Fix bug with players staying injured/suspended
Player injuries and suspensions should decrease now

Changed files in this update

Depot 1887011
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link