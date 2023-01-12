Visual Changes for realism as well as added Player GUI Buttons!

There has been a lot of code changes to this one as well as some adjustments :) I have added visual features to the map 1 as well as buttons on the player GUI in order to control a 4th camera perspective with AND without the vehicle being active. This way, you can look around even while controlling the vehicle with the keyboard and if the mouse control button is active, when you switch to vehicle cameras, the mouse can gain control back for gameplay until you tell it not to :) Hope that is a good addition!

ALL textures are not even 1K, they are all 512MB textures! So, I am working on experimenting with greater detail for mapping in the future, but the biggest change I want to do is a point system for doing tricks with the vehicles to gain money to upgrade etc etc.! That will come one day soon :) ENJOY!