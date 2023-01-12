Free Demo version now available!!!

Free Demo version of Jianghu Survivor now available!!
Includes the core experience of early stage game, play with friends to kill many many and many monsters!, we believe you will love this game within 15 mins!
Hint: the difference between demo version and EA version:
- Demo version has only 1 character to choose / EA version has 4
- Demo version has only 1 map / EA version has 3
- Demo version has only 3 difficulty adjustment items / EA version has 12
- Demo version not provide Infinite mode
- The unlock items in the Demo version have been reduced considerably and the maximum level has been adjusted
- Demo version has removed the Reforge function
- Demo version can only co-op with the Demo version, not with the EA version, and vice versa
- Demo version's save cannot be inherited to EA version
- Demo version without Steam achievements
- Demo version's player properties have been adjusted (enhanced) so that players can experience the core of the game more quickly
Changed files in this update