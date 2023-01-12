O.10.16
Crosshair size can now be changed!
- Added buffer for cement mixer input to prevent pouring on entering push state
- This buffer should also prevent the cement mixer pouring after travelling on the bus
- Fixed sleeping multiple days not paying out correct rent owed
- Fixed some UI interaction inconsistencies with the Penalty letter
- Added crosshair size option
- Removed GAMEPLAY selection in options as it was unused
- Changed “CURSOR ON” / “CURSOR OFF” Video option texts to “CROSSHAIR ON” / “CROSSHAIR OFF”
Cheers,
Greg
Changed files in this update