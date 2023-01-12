 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Landlord's Super update for 12 January 2023

0.10.16

Share · View all patches · Build 10307679 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

O.10.16
Crosshair size can now be changed!

  • Added buffer for cement mixer input to prevent pouring on entering push state
  • This buffer should also prevent the cement mixer pouring after travelling on the bus
  • Fixed sleeping multiple days not paying out correct rent owed
  • Fixed some UI interaction inconsistencies with the Penalty letter
  • Added crosshair size option
  • Removed GAMEPLAY selection in options as it was unused
  • Changed “CURSOR ON” / “CURSOR OFF” Video option texts to “CROSSHAIR ON” / “CROSSHAIR OFF”

Cheers,
Greg

Changed files in this update

Landlord's Super Content Depot 1127841
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link