Going Rogue update for 12 January 2023

Controller support was added.

Share · View all patches · Build 10307568 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The entire game can now be played using the controller. The only time you'll need a keyboard is when entering your character's name. Everything else is adjusted, including the QTE events.

