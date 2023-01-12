Season 3 – First look & date announcement

Greetings and salutations, Prospectors!

Today is a bit of a special day as it’s time for another dev update on our side – and boy do we have a lot of news to share in the following weeks. For instance, we have a real, actual date to share with you all regarding the arrival of Season 3. We’ll also take this time to have a first, very quick look into what the new season will have to offer. But first things first, start with the beginning and all that, what you’ve been looking forward to: the release date!

Simply put, the next season for The Cycle: Frontier is set to release on March 29, 2023. While its arrival may be taking a bit longer than we had originally planned, we have some new and exciting content coming up, stuff that we’re very eager to share with you all. More importantly, you can expect to see some significant changes make their way into the game, including our good ol’ wipe mechanic getting quite the facelift.

Speaking of which, let’s take a quick dive together into what those changes will entail right now!

A bit of job stability

If you’re the kind of Prospector who’s looking for long-term arrangements in their career, then we have some good news for you: Badum managed to pull a few strings and change how things tend to work around Prospect Station – which is a heck of a feat considering he’s, y’know, a fictional character. You will only have the future to look towards as wipes become a thing of the past.

In other words, there will be no more mandatory server wipes after the release of Season 3. How’s that for some barman influence?

Check out our new dev update video with Matt Lightfoot, Lead Producer, for more details!



The game will go through one last global wipe when Season 3 kicks in. As usual, Aurum and cosmetic items will remain untouched by the reset. After that, every bit of progression will be permanently recorded on your account.

But I do want to wipe!

Ah, you’re the kind of Prospector who’s made a few questionable choices in their career and would like to turn over a new leaf? Maybe you just want to prove the world over you can rise from rags to riches any time you want? Or perhaps you’re just restless and looking for a new challenge? We understand, we really do. And we’re surely not forgetting about you.

With mandatory wipes out of the way, we are currently exploring options for personal, voluntary wipes. This would allow you to reset your progress on your own terms, when you feel ready for it, and start the adventure anew. This could be a great opportunity to experience future updates with a fresh pair of eyes or simply optimize your early game (somebody said speed runs?). We’re also contemplating rewards for choosing to do so, but we’ll get back to you on that once we figure out the right approach.

I'm a master of my own fate! What else though?

With wipes done and over with, we’ll need to rebalance the whole game and economy to be more long-term oriented, which will mostly affect the endgame part of your career. For instance, high-quality gear & equipment will be more valuable and getting your hands on them may require a bit of risky play, making them rarer overall.

Content-wise, campaigns will be reworked once more to stand in line with the new economy balance. They will also be expanded upon with new endgame questlines and will keep growing in the future, as there's still so much more we want to show you about Fortuna III.

But as you all know, a picture’s worth a thousand words. That’s why we have prepared a cool roadmap for you all to follow. Sure, those unspoken words are still very hushed at the moment, but one should never reveal their whole hand at the start of the game, right?

And that will be all for us today. Don’t forget to keep an eye on our channels including this very website here, as we’ll just keep teasing you about what’s coming with Season 3. In fact, you can expect more news on that front a bit later this month, so stay tuned!

In the meantime, you know the drill: take care of yourselves, have a wonderful day and see you all on the surface.

Fortuna Favors the Bold!