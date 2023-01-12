Update News Blog

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Over the past few weeks we’ve been posting some blog posts with info on features from the upcoming update. We don’t want to spam the Steam news section every time, so we’ve not been posting them here, only notifying Discord and Twitter. However, we got a few of them now, so we figured we could make a post linking them all here! ːdeheadː

First a link to the original update announcement:

Things have calmed down a bit and we are finally back working on Coilworks projects again!

So, we got two points we would like to update you all on.

After that here are the news blogs in order of posting:

[/url]I love the steam deck, it’s just great to be able to bring all kinds of new experiences on the go. So, we would love it if more people could enjoy Cloudbuilt on the go too!

Improved Gamepad Aiming

[/url]We are bringing over the improvements we made to gamepads for Super Cloudbuilt to Cloudbuilt, but we decided not to just stop there! We have also made this Cloudbuilt update a test bed for some other improvements…

New Gamepad Controls

[/url]We’ve figured out a new way to map the Cloudbuilt camera controls to a gamepad, and it works so well that we will have new Default control settings in the game.

Camera FOV & Distance

[/url]We’ve noticed that many players used the game's FOV setting in an unintended way, and have finally addressed this by introducing a new setting. With this you can customize your view without the drawbacks the FOV setting could lead to…

Next up will be a pretty big one, so we are likely to make a post about that here directly too! ːdeboostː

Thanks for reading!