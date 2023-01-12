🟢 🔴 Opt In or Out of Chance Round With Game Pacing Improvements! 🔴 🟢

Hello Tricksters and Happy New Year! We at 3-Tricks hope that you've had a comfortable holiday season doing whatever makes you happiest with plenty more of that in the year to come!

Today's update brings some changes to joining Chance Round to make it faster to get back to answering questions!

During the Chance Round phase you will now be prompted to join or decline at the top of the screen. Previously opting out meant waiting down the timer which could be a little awkward if nobody had the courage to risk it all. Once everyone has made their decision the timer will zip down to 0 and the Chance Round machine will immediately kick into action. Failing to make a decision will still default to not taking part - so don't fret if you can't decide in time. If you're playing with Twitch Chat then things still stay the same and they join how they have done before.

Some other changes this patch see the Workshop Categories now listed alphabetically to help with finding a certain pack to play with. You can now also use the mouse to click on your Item in your inventory to use it when playing with Keyboard and Mouse.

Like what we’re doing? Hit the thumbs up below this news post! Have more detailed thoughts? Consider leaving a Steam Review letting us know what you think. Or come chat with us devs in the Discord. Thank you for following Trivia Tricks!

Added 'Yes' and 'No' buttons to the ‘Join Chance Round’ prompt.

The timer has been moved to the ‘Join Chance Round’ prompt and made larger. Before it was only present on the TV.

Workshop categories are now sorted in alphabetical order in the Categories Menu.

Keyboard and mouse players can now use items by clicking them in the inventory.

The clock item will no longer spawn when a Twitch player is in the lobby, as it was causing there to be not enough time for the Twitch Chat to answer.

Mr. Tricks will now correctly refer to himself as "Count Tricks" at Halloween, and "Elf Tricks" during the Festive season in all instances.

Fixed a bug where closing the Browse Workshop menu before the search finished would double the list of categories in the Categories Menu.

Fixed a bug where long Question Pack names would cause the Featured Workshop Packs box to shrink on the Main Menu.

Fixed a bug where the Browse Workshop and Featured Workshop Pack menus did not cap the number of characters for a Workshop title.

Fixed a bug where, after being hit by the Anvil item, answers could slide under specific UI elements.

Fixed a bug with the Item inventory prompt when playing with more than one type of controller.

And lastly, to everyone in the Trivia Tricks community, here’s to another year of tricky trivia!