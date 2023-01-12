 Skip to content

EMPTY SHELL: PROLOGUE update for 12 January 2023

New achievement

Build 10307425

Patchnotes via Steam Community

While still investigating a couple of bugs, i found an old achievement i didn't activate, so i just published it in the latest build.
It's hidden, but i can give you a hint: it's a bit of a nightmare, but if you find it, i'll give you a handshake.

