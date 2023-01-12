 Skip to content

Gatewalkers update for 12 January 2023

🎉🎉 Gatewalkers RELEASES NOW! 🎉🎉

Gatewalkers update for 12 January 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

GATEWALKERS IS LIVE! Now you can jump through the Gate and start your adventure!

We would like to thank you all for your support and for being with us. We hope you will have a blast playing Gatewalkers.

If you have any questions regarding Gatewalkers you can read our FAQ or ask us anything on our [Discord server](discord.gg/8Tn76pT). We recommend joining our community so you can meet new players! We will also post some tutorials and other stuff so… Join the Guild now!

[](discord.gg/8Tn76pT)
(click on the banner above)

PS. Have you seen our release trailer? ⚔️ You can watch it here:

Have fun! 😊
Gatewalkers Dev Team

Follow Gatewalkers on social media too:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GatewalkersGame
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/GatewalkersGame
Twitter: https://twitter.com/GatewalkersGame/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@gatewalkersgame

