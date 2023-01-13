Update to version 0.18.18.134 - 12.01.2023

Hello Goal! fans!
Another update for this week.
General
New
- Permitted characters for memory states extended by '-'. '_' and ':'.
- Added English translations for player events.
- Added event illustrations for player events.
Bugfix
- Fixed bugs in the GUI in the "Save", "Load" and "Exit" sections.
- Fixed a bug where the weekly display in the training planner was incorrect.
- Fixed a bug in the display of the strength of injured players in the medical section.
- Fixed a bug in the opponent analysis that occurred after a non-interactive matchday.
- Fixed incorrect ratings for kickers after match days.
- Fixed a bug where the wrong players were displayed after an automatic match.
- Fixed a bug where a negative number is displayed for the next matchday.
- Fixed a bug where the wrong week is displayed in the office.
- Fixed a bug with the sliders in the Training/U23 section.
- Fixed a few errors in the German texts for player events.
- Corrected red marker for the next opponent within the league in the office overview.
Changed files in this update