 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

GOAL! The Club Manager update for 13 January 2023

Update to version 0.18.18.134 - 12.01.2023

Share · View all patches · Build 10307320 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Goal! fans!

Another update for this week.

General
New
  • Permitted characters for memory states extended by '-'. '_' and ':'.
  • Added English translations for player events.
  • Added event illustrations for player events.
Bugfix
  • Fixed bugs in the GUI in the "Save", "Load" and "Exit" sections.
  • Fixed a bug where the weekly display in the training planner was incorrect.
  • Fixed a bug in the display of the strength of injured players in the medical section.
  • Fixed a bug in the opponent analysis that occurred after a non-interactive matchday.
  • Fixed incorrect ratings for kickers after match days.
  • Fixed a bug where the wrong players were displayed after an automatic match.
  • Fixed a bug where a negative number is displayed for the next matchday.
  • Fixed a bug where the wrong week is displayed in the office.
  • Fixed a bug with the sliders in the Training/U23 section.
  • Fixed a few errors in the German texts for player events.
  • Corrected red marker for the next opponent within the league in the office overview.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1252001
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link