January Update

Noot noot!

January is here and we've started digging into optimization and the more social parts of the game. One brand new feature is the in-game chat and chat bubbles. This means that you can communicate with other players in the game using a proximity chat, but also using a global chat box. Both of these will be refined and improved on, but we wanted to get it out now to see how it works. We've also added more regions and the ability to see in-session games. Clothing materials and textures have also been improved.

Networking has also been improved a lot, with no more crazy lag like before, and everything should look silky smooth. For the next update this will be improved on even more, which will also have a lot of optimizations for CPU and GPU performance. With all of these things we hope to be able to increase the player count and start adding some social sandbox maps where you can hang out and play around with others. But more on that later! Here's everything new!

New Features

Updated ALL clothing materials and textures

Added a new CHAT feature

Added duration for revives

Added new "scope" tooltip for scoped weapons (e.g. sniper)

Added the ability to see in-session games

Added South America, Africa, and Australia regions

Added speech bubbles

Reworked the entire networking for grabbing objects and NPCs

Added Metal Claws blueprint

Added Dingus Soda blueprint

Bugs & Fixes

Improved aim correction - leading to less wobbly aim

Fixed radial progress bar not always disappearing

Improved networking of body bend angles

Fixed firework crashing the game upon exploding

Improved issue where objects sometimes fall through the ground

Fixed the infinite ammo stack exploit in survival

Fixed pongie pathing in Survival Swamp

Fixed memory leaks in-game, in the Lobby, and in the Main Menu

Lowered all water colliders

Removed foliage colliders in Military Base sewers

Added colliders to the hanging walkway in Military Base

Made enemies much less likely to be scared from gunfire

Changed which enemies get scared from gunfire

Changed which enemies will hold up their flippers at gunpoint

Fixed the speedboat clipping in Et tu, Bingus

Made the orphan and Pongita dying not reset the heist

Fixed missing stair colliders in King Pingnar's Mines

Fixed the portal maze puzzle in King Pingar Mine's

Fixed missing house colliders in Et tu, Bingus

Noot you later!