Comic Book Company Manager update for 12 January 2023

0.9.6.4 - Balance Adjustments And Visual Updates

Build 10307202

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small changes, balancing adjustments and visual updates

Changes

  • Link to franchise info to franchise done pop up
  • New speech balloons with new messages telling about status of the worker
  • Worker clothing color changes
  • Changed small comic info window to show publishing date of next issue
  • Added option to do market research by age group
  • Editor window now displays effects of editors
  • Added progress windows for market research, training and brainstorming to main UI
  • Workers work slower while training now
  • Work speed in general is little slower now
  • Worker walk a little faster
  • Visual updates to Garage and Basement
  • Added some visual effects to when workers are doing their work

Fixes

  • It was possible to create two franchises with same name
  • Company size change system was broken leading to AI companies shrinking

