0.9.6.4 - Balance Adjustments And Visual Updates

Small changes, balancing adjustments and visual updates
Changes
- Link to franchise info to franchise done pop up
- New speech balloons with new messages telling about status of the worker
- Worker clothing color changes
- Changed small comic info window to show publishing date of next issue
- Added option to do market research by age group
- Editor window now displays effects of editors
- Added progress windows for market research, training and brainstorming to main UI
- Workers work slower while training now
- Work speed in general is little slower now
- Worker walk a little faster
- Visual updates to Garage and Basement
- Added some visual effects to when workers are doing their work
Fixes
- It was possible to create two franchises with same name
- Company size change system was broken leading to AI companies shrinking
