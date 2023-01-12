Character Talent, skill synergy and so on(0.81 Update)

!!! This is a BIG update, so may meet unbalanced values or bug, we are welcome you to report and discusss in steam.

1.Add Character talents, now every character has 3, and the last 2 need to unblock to use, add 8 steam achievements, will add more in future iterations

2.Add skill synergy, now the same type skill can have synergy effect, as initial, we added Golden / Wood / Water / Fire / Earth / Melee / Ranged, can be unlock in unblokced menu, will add more in future iterations

3.Add character panel, now you can configure initial skill / talent / skill / talent in panel

4.Remove phantom effect from difficulty 15, now it will be unblocked when have difficulty 40 achievement, and need to apply it in character panel(if you previosuly had, will automatically apply)

5.Remove the chief character's skin, now it move to the character panel, if you previosuly had achievemnt, will automatically apply

6.Adjust the enemy curve of infinite mode

7.Adjust the smart opacity calculation rule, will make it much more transparent in infinite mode, and this should improve the infinite mode's visibility

8.Adjust time slow difficulty item's value

9.(X)Heaven Thunder now will now give extra damage to elite / boss

10.Fix some skill's opacity not respect smart opacity issue

11.Now rampage state enemy will ignore knockup

12.White Clouds Out now with wood type

For multiplayer game players, please ensure the same version with your friend otherwise it will not able to play together

And if you are metting crash issue, please try to restart steam & game first, if crash still hapen please leave comments under here