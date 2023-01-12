Jan 12th Hotfix update

A hotfix update, 1.0.64777 release (01/12/2023), has been released today on the main branch.
This reverts the underlying network code changes that were made as they caused issues for Server mode games. LAN support is unaffected and still available.
