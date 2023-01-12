 Skip to content

Old World update for 12 January 2023

Jan 12th Hotfix update

Jan 12th Hotfix update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A hotfix update, 1.0.64777 release (01/12/2023), has been released today on the main branch.

This reverts the underlying network code changes that were made as they caused issues for Server mode games. LAN support is unaffected and still available.

Changed files in this update

Ten Crowns Windows Content Depot 597181
  • Loading history…
Ten Crowns OSX Content Depot 597182
  • Loading history…
Old World Linux Content Depot 597183
  • Loading history…
