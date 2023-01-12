Jan 12th Hotfix update

Share · View all patches · Build 10307051 · Last edited 12 January 2023 – 14:09:11 UTC by Wendy

A hotfix update, 1.0.64777 release (01/12/2023), has been released today on the main branch.

This reverts the underlying network code changes that were made as they caused issues for Server mode games. LAN support is unaffected and still available.