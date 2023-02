Share · View all patches · Build 10307023 · Last edited 2 February 2023 – 08:32:43 UTC by Wendy

Hi!

I'm very happy to announce that Cats in Heat- Summer Fling is now available for purchase!

~artoonu

As usual, if you own my previous games, you can get a discount:

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/25882/games_by_artoonu/

If you don't own everything but first Cats in Heat installment, there's a bundle for you too!

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/30093/games_in_Cats_in_Heat_series

Have fun!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2278780/Cats_in_Heat__Summer_Fling/