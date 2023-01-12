 Skip to content

Everything Has Arms update for 12 January 2023

Changelog 0.13 - Hot winter fixes

✊ The Flag can no longer be taken into the spawn zone!
💪 Arms should no longer do the jerky dance... => Better arm interpolation.

