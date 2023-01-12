This patch contains corrects an issue with earned/unearned runs that take place in some situations involving a triple.
Digital Diamond Baseball V10 update for 12 January 2023
Minor Patch for V10.2.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Digital Diamond Baseball V10 Content Depot 1916341
- Loading history…
Digital Diamond Baseball V10 Depot Win32 Depot 1916342
- Loading history…
Digital Diamond Baseball V10 Depot MacOS Depot 1916343
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update