Patch v22.5

//misc
- Sinned Deamologist - Repentant Soul meta: The free Hero Soul meta is now only triggered if you picked up a Hero Soul that run.
- Unsanctified Crypt map: You can now move into the main entrances more (to pick up pickups).
//bug fixes
- Dark Metaman: Forgetting his class meta would still count that meta as active and with some meta would boost its bonus.
- Dark Metaman: Forged Soul relics were triggering his meta (eg Soulen Embolden).
- Sealing boneraise items that level up a minion wasn't working.
- When using Mouse Support the second page of the Visibility settings wasn't working correctly and could cause a crash.
- The Dashing sprite would animate which would look weird if you had a long dash.
