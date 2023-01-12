 Skip to content

Boneraiser Minions update for 12 January 2023

Patch v22.5

Build 10306794

Patchnotes via Steam Community

//misc

  • Sinned Deamologist - Repentant Soul meta: The free Hero Soul meta is now only triggered if you picked up a Hero Soul that run.
  • Unsanctified Crypt map: You can now move into the main entrances more (to pick up pickups).

//bug fixes

  • Dark Metaman: Forgetting his class meta would still count that meta as active and with some meta would boost its bonus.
  • Dark Metaman: Forged Soul relics were triggering his meta (eg Soulen Embolden).
  • Sealing boneraise items that level up a minion wasn't working.
  • When using Mouse Support the second page of the Visibility settings wasn't working correctly and could cause a crash.
  • The Dashing sprite would animate which would look weird if you had a long dash.

