Grace Online Playtest update for 12 January 2023

Update Note for Jan 12th 2023

Build 10306783

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update v0.7.9.1

  • Animation added for all the NPCs in Map Arayol
  • Updated Login backed

Fixed

  • The character Create button Fixed
  • Update system stuck at 99%
  • NPC dialog not opening after clicking on NPC

Changed files in this update

Depot 2264983
