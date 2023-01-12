Update Note for Jan 12th 2023

Update v0.7.9.1
- Animation added for all the NPCs in Map Arayol
- Updated Login backed
Fixed
- The character Create button Fixed
- Update system stuck at 99%
- NPC dialog not opening after clicking on NPC
