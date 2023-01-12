 Skip to content

风帆纪元 Sailing Era update for 12 January 2023

Patch Notes Jan, 12th, 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 10306615 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Bug Fixed: When building ships, stats were able to add up without limit
  2. Bug Fixed: Fleet failure when recruiting ships while there was only 1 sailor left
  3. Bug Fixed: Irregular move trajectory of support ship after recruiting it.
  4. Bug Fixed: Irregular battle ending issue when fleeing from specific battles.
  5. Bug Fixed: Misalignment of interaction focusing in the Ship Modification interface
  6. Bug Fixed: A few text bugs

