Patch Notes Jan, 12th, 2023

- Bug Fixed: When building ships, stats were able to add up without limit
- Bug Fixed: Fleet failure when recruiting ships while there was only 1 sailor left
- Bug Fixed: Irregular move trajectory of support ship after recruiting it.
- Bug Fixed: Irregular battle ending issue when fleeing from specific battles.
- Bug Fixed: Misalignment of interaction focusing in the Ship Modification interface
- Bug Fixed: A few text bugs
风帆纪元 Sailing Era update for 12 January 2023
