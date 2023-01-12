Bug Fixes
Xanthos will now have proper pathfinding during a Cragor cutscene
Xanthos will no longer disappear from his bed during Cragor Inn Scene in Haven
Radames will not appear in two places at once if Sven is telling the player he has something to do
Gjallarhorn update for 12 January 2023
Update 1/12/2023
Bug Fixes
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update