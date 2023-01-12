 Skip to content

Gjallarhorn update for 12 January 2023

Update 1/12/2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes
Xanthos will now have proper pathfinding during a Cragor cutscene
Xanthos will no longer disappear from his bed during Cragor Inn Scene in Haven
Radames will not appear in two places at once if Sven is telling the player he has something to do

