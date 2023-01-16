Update 1.8.1 is now rolling out - Patch Notes!

Balance Changes
- Monkey Buccaneer
- x4x Monkey Pirates: $4500 -> $5000
- Wizard Monkey
- x5x Phoenix Lord upgrade now only buffs other phoenixes, not itself.
- Pat Fusty
- Base Cost: $800 -> $950
- Fusty the Snowman
- Base Cost: $800 -> $950
Bug Fixes
- Fixed occasional crash when changing screens
- Fixed occasional crash when selecting towers
- Fixed xx4 and xx5 Alchemist sound effects being too loud
- Fixed x5x Monkey Village description having incorrect values.
- Fixed monkey names not disappearing when the monkey goes down with the lift on Bloon Bot Factory
- Fixed x4x Heli Pilot using up its ability even if it failed to pick up a tower.
- Fixed towers staying up if selected immediately before the lift dropped.
- Fixed 5xx Boomerang Monkey orbiting glaives not going down the lift on Bloon Bot Factory
- Fixed crash when reconnecting after lifts have dropped on Bloon Bot Factory
- Fixed upgrade text in Korean not wrapping correctly
- Fixed long creator codes not fitting in the text box
Happy gaming!
