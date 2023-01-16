 Skip to content

Bloons TD Battles 2 update for 16 January 2023

Update 1.8.1 is now rolling out - Patch Notes!

Last edited by Wendy

Balance Changes

  • Monkey Buccaneer
  • x4x Monkey Pirates: $4500 -> $5000
  • Wizard Monkey
  • x5x Phoenix Lord upgrade now only buffs other phoenixes, not itself.
  • Pat Fusty
  • Base Cost: $800 -> $950
  • Fusty the Snowman
  • Base Cost: $800 -> $950

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed occasional crash when changing screens
  • Fixed occasional crash when selecting towers
  • Fixed xx4 and xx5 Alchemist sound effects being too loud
  • Fixed x5x Monkey Village description having incorrect values.
  • Fixed monkey names not disappearing when the monkey goes down with the lift on Bloon Bot Factory
  • Fixed x4x Heli Pilot using up its ability even if it failed to pick up a tower.
  • Fixed towers staying up if selected immediately before the lift dropped.
  • Fixed 5xx Boomerang Monkey orbiting glaives not going down the lift on Bloon Bot Factory
  • Fixed crash when reconnecting after lifts have dropped on Bloon Bot Factory
  • Fixed upgrade text in Korean not wrapping correctly
  • Fixed long creator codes not fitting in the text box

Happy gaming!

