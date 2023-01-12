 Skip to content

SlasherRPG update for 12 January 2023

Complete Update Ability Tree

Build 10306492

Patchnotes via Steam Community

< Feature >

  • Ability Tree
  • Mage Class
  • New Item Weapon
  • Mount Factory ( Dragon , Pegasus , Horse )
  • Mana Potion
  • Add Vsync Setting
  • Map Forest New Design
  • Optimize Game
  • Fix UI
  • Add notice

if get some bug Please Report .
https://discord.com/invite/gG2V3VqQ23

