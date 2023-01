Share · View all patches · Build 10306481 · Last edited 12 January 2023 – 12:09:20 UTC by Wendy

Customizable game difficulty

Introduced:

-Option to set easy game difficulty.

-Option to disable Ironman mode.

-Option to do game quick load to the previous state out of ironman mode.

All currently active campaigns will remain at default difficulty and easy difficulty can be enabled just for new campaigns.