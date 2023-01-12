 Skip to content

Bio Prototype update for 12 January 2023

Patch Note V0.3.0

Fixed a bug where eggs stayed alive after touching enemies
Added controller support (Beta Version)
Increased refreshing chance of damage dealing Organ
Decreased cost of Cell Duplication and Pick Up Range

