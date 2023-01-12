Fixed a bug where eggs stayed alive after touching enemies
Added controller support (Beta Version)
Increased refreshing chance of damage dealing Organ
Decreased cost of Cell Duplication and Pick Up Range
Bio Prototype update for 12 January 2023
Patch Note V0.3.0
