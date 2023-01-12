Add decorations

Optimization:
Blacksmith added casting decorations
The grocery store increases the purchase of flowers
Add the shortcut key QE when having sex
Coal available for sale
Repair:
Fix the script error of sending clothes to blacksmith
Fix the problem that the space bar cannot talk
Fix the problem that the sound of the adjustable sound sprinkler does not change
乡村狂想曲 update for 12 January 2023
