乡村狂想曲 update for 12 January 2023

Add decorations

Share · View all patches · Build 10306435 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Optimization:
Blacksmith added casting decorations
The grocery store increases the purchase of flowers
Add the shortcut key QE when having sex
Coal available for sale
Repair:
Fix the script error of sending clothes to blacksmith
Fix the problem that the space bar cannot talk
Fix the problem that the sound of the adjustable sound sprinkler does not change

