Doki Doki Ragnarok update for 12 January 2023

Version 1.3.5 - Achievement Fixes and better Controller Compatability

This update brings two small improvements:

  • Fixed bug, which made it impossible to get "Love To Hate You" Achievement after unlocking "Forbidden Romance"
  • Better compatibility with "No-Name" Controllers

