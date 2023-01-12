The Crackpet Show - 1.1.3 [Hotfix]

Dear animal-freakshow-lovers,

We've seen reports about weapon/perks/special item upgrades not being effective after 1.1.2 patch. Today's hotfix should fix that.

1.1.3 Changelog

Changes:

Fixed Goldfish upgrades not working properly

We've also compiled a list of known-issues, which we currently work on resolving:

Known issues:

Using "My Turret" item and "Turret Gun" weapon combination may freeze the game

Using Tornado on the stage exit can result in player being stuck

If the controller disconnects and reconnects again the game freezes

Steam sometimes won't download save files from the Steam Cloud and the game overwrites it

Thank you for playing the game and sharing your feedback!

The best option to reach out to us is to join our Discord server:

[ ](discord.gg/Vixa)

