The Crackpet Show update for 12 January 2023

The Crackpet Show - 1.1.3 [Hotfix]

Dear animal-freakshow-lovers,

We've seen reports about weapon/perks/special item upgrades not being effective after 1.1.2 patch. Today's hotfix should fix that.

1.1.3 Changelog

Changes:
  • Fixed Goldfish upgrades not working properly

We've also compiled a list of known-issues, which we currently work on resolving:

Known issues:
  • Using "My Turret" item and "Turret Gun" weapon combination may freeze the game
  • Using Tornado on the stage exit can result in player being stuck
  • If the controller disconnects and reconnects again the game freezes
  • Steam sometimes won't download save files from the Steam Cloud and the game overwrites it

