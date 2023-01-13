Alpha Hotfix #052

Ver. 2.0.4.6

If you encounter problems such as game crashes upon startup after the update, please check our general solutions first.

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1377380/discussions/0/3061869473048903178/

Please send a crash report with specifics if a crash occurs.

If you have any problems, please send an email with the form below.

[Game Version]

[Bug]

[How to Replicate]

[Single/Multi?]

[Host/Guest?]

[Screenshot/Video if possible]

Email : support@jacktostudios.com

If you send the save file too, it will be very helpful for verification.

The save files are in “%LocalAppData%\LF\Saved\SaveGames”.

[Game Balancing]

Decreased damage received when vehicles bumped with objects.

[Game Systems]

Removed the hotkey that was fixedly assigned to the '9' key.

[Bug Fixed]