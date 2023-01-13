Alpha Hotfix #052

Ver. 2.0.4.6
If you encounter problems such as game crashes upon startup after the update, please check our general solutions first.
https://steamcommunity.com/app/1377380/discussions/0/3061869473048903178/
Please send a crash report with specifics if a crash occurs.
If you have any problems, please send an email with the form below.
[Game Version]
[Bug]
[How to Replicate]
[Single/Multi?]
[Host/Guest?]
[Screenshot/Video if possible]
Email : support@jacktostudios.com
If you send the save file too, it will be very helpful for verification.
The save files are in “%LocalAppData%\LF\Saved\SaveGames”.
[Game Balancing]
- Decreased damage received when vehicles bumped with objects.
[Game Systems]
- Removed the hotkey that was fixedly assigned to the '9' key.
[Bug Fixed]
- Fixed that the character fell under a building.
- Fixed that the items fell under a building.
This may not fix in some situations, such as games saved with items already dropped.
- Fixed that the electric shock animation did not play when the electric shock debuff was applied to the character.
- Fixed that build was possible near other teams' building(Workbench).
- Fixed that the player could not reconnect to the game if the character went outside the map.
- Fixed that only some servers were displayed in the server list.
- Fixed some crashes.
Changed files in this update