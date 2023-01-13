 Skip to content

Night of the Dead update for 13 January 2023

Alpha Hotfix #052

Build 10306169

Ver. 2.0.4.6

[Game Balancing]
  • Decreased damage received when vehicles bumped with objects.
[Game Systems]
  • Removed the hotkey that was fixedly assigned to the '9' key.
[Bug Fixed]
  • Fixed that the character fell under a building.
  • Fixed that the items fell under a building.
    This may not fix in some situations, such as games saved with items already dropped.
  • Fixed that the electric shock animation did not play when the electric shock debuff was applied to the character.
  • Fixed that build was possible near other teams' building(Workbench).
  • Fixed that the player could not reconnect to the game if the character went outside the map.
  • Fixed that only some servers were displayed in the server list.
  • Fixed some crashes.

