Dear Party Stars,

Another year has passed, another year has come. To make a brand new start, we’ve prepared a lot of rewards for you.

From Jan 21 to Jan 28, there will be a Winter Daily Reward everyday sent to your mailbox in-game. The rewards can be collected within 30 days so feel free to receive them any time you want!

[Event Time]

Jan 21 to Jan 28

[Daily Reward]

Happy New Year!